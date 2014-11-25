* Seeks to expand Islamic finance business overseas - CEO
* Focuses on Turkey, the Gulf, south Asia and Africa
By Thomas Arnold
DUBAI, Nov 25 Dubai-based Noor Bank is looking
to Turkey and other international markets to escape tougher
competition at home and take advantage of a booming global
sharia-compliant finance industry, its chief executive told
Reuters on Tuesday.
Banks in the United Arab Emirates have been expanding
heavily abroad, as fierce rivalry among 51 lenders battling for
a share of the domestic market drives down profits.
Emirates NBD bought the Egyptian operations of BNP
Paribas in 2013. National Bank of Abu Dhabi
and First Gulf Bank have been opening offices in Asia,
while Mashreq is scouting Egypt and Turkey for
possible acquisition targets.
Unlike other Emirati lenders eyeing expansion overseas,
unlisted Noor does not plan to open any foreign branches -- but
it will offer additional services and products, expanding on its
Turkish experience, Hussain al-Qemzi told Reuters in an emailed
response to questions.
Qemzi said the bank would provide more offerings in Islamic
trade finance and loan syndication in particular.
"To do this, we are actively looking at opportunities in the
Gulf, Turkey, south Asia and selected African countries."
Turkey is a particular focus for Noor, Qemzi said, as the
bank has already arranged syndications for Turkish borrowers
worth more than $4.5 billion since 2010, including more than
$2.1 billion in the past 18 months.
Banks from the Gulf region have been jockeying for a slice
of the growing financial sector in Turkey, the world's 16th
largest economy. Kuwait's Burgan Bank acquired the
Turkish arm of Greece's EFG Eurobank in 2012, while
Commercial Bank of Qatar has a majority stake in
Alternatifbank.
The majority of Turkey's more than 76 million population is
Muslim, but they are underserved by a still nascent Islamic
banking sector -- Islamic banks hold a combined 5.7 percent of
total banking assets.
Globally over the last several years, Islamic banks have
grown faster than conventional lenders, partly because of
economic booms in the core regions for Islamic finance: the Gulf
and southeast Asia.
Among Noor's shareholders are state-owned funds Investment
Corporation of Dubai and Dubai Holding, who both have
25 percent stakes.
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French and Clara
Ferreira Marques)