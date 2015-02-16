DUBAI Feb 16 Profit growth at banks in the
United Arab Emirates (UAE) is expected to slip to 5-6 percent in
2015 as macroeconomic challenges and the absence of big
improvements in asset quality strangle lenders' earnings,
Standard & Poor's said on Monday.
UAE lenders have enjoyed bumper earnings growth in recent
quarters, aided by buoyant economic conditions locally, strong
credit growth and the reduction in levels of cash set aside to
cover bad debts.
In the final quarter of last year the top eight UAE banks by
assets all reported year-on-year net profit growth of between 13
percent and 82 percent, building on successive quarters of
strong growth earlier in the year.
However, lower oil prices are expected to feed through into
reduced economic growth in the Gulf Arab state this year, which
will reduce demand for new lending from companies and in some
cases will increase default levels on existing debts, according
to a report from the ratings agency.
This should trim sector-wide profit growth this year to 5-6
percent from 22 percent in 2014, with return on average assets
dropping by 20-30 basis points from the 1.9 percent registered
in the first nine months of 2014, Timucin Engin, the report's
lead analyst, told reporters.
"It (lower profit growth) comes from two things: the
deceleration of balance-sheet growth, so the revenue growth will
not be as much as last year, and credit losses might increase
slightly," Engin said.
Despite the subdued earnings growth compared with recent
increases, UAE banks are unlikely to face a similar situation to
the turn of the decade, when the bursting of a real estate
bubble and debt problems at Dubai state-owned companies hammered
the local economy and forced banks to set aside billions of
dirhams to offset soured lending.
This is because the government companies are structurally
stronger and have reduced debt levels. There is also less debt
at the developer level in the real estate sector, which should
prevent the level of defaulting seen at the end of the last
decade, Engin said.
