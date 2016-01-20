DUBAI Jan 20 The United Arab Emirates (UAE)
central bank has removed waivers given to foreign banks allowing
them to use their group's capital reserves to calculate lending
to the government and state-owned entities, sources aware of the
matter told Reuters.
The change, related to 2012 legislation to counter dangers
to the Gulf state's banking system from lenders accumulating
large exposures to single borrowers, means foreign banks can
only use the reserves of their locally-registered units to
calculate lending limits.
Large international banks should be unaffected by the move,
as they register the loans made in the UAE in central processing
centres outside the country.
However, the sources said many regional Gulf and Asian
banks, which traditionally booked UAE business within local
units and predominantly lend to government entities and large
companies, would be significantly impacted.
One, at a bank affected by the move, said his organisation
had stopped nearly all lending to clients as it evaluated the
move's implications.
The UAE central bank did not respond to a request for
comment.
The 2012 rules were brought in after Dubai state-linked
entities needed to restructure tens of billions of dollars of
debt -- a move which forced banks to set aside large amounts of
cash as provisions.
According to the circular outlining the ruling, the exposure
to the government and government-linked companies of branches of
foreign banks in the UAE must not exceed 30 percent of the local
capital base.
Most local units are thinly capitalised so to keep the
capital cost to the group to a minimum: under the 1980 UAE
banking law, foreign banks must allocate capital funds to the
local unit worth 40 million dirhams ($10.9 million).
But the 2012 circular also said the central bank may give
certain exemptions to the rules. For banks which received such
waivers, these were not renewed as of Dec. 31, sources aware of
the move said. It is unclear how many banks were given waivers.
"The central bank wants to understand their exposure to UAE
customers and to tighten regulations at a time when it is
looking closely at the issue because of the economy," said a
second source, noting the pressure being felt in the local
banking market from reduced liquidity and a slowdown in economic
growth due to lower oil prices.
Possible options for affected banks include switching the
booking of new business to their home jurisdiction or a third
country, or opening an office in the emirate's financial free
zone, the Dubai International Financial Centre, the first source
added.
However, those banks with branches -- around 26 according to
central bank data -- would not be able to switch their
headquarters to the free zone as they are administered by
different regulators.
Some banks might not be able to use their home jurisdictions
either due to cumbersome or prohibitive regulations about
booking foreign assets.
($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)
(Reporting by David French and Tom Arnold, editing by David
Evans)