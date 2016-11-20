DUBAI Nov 20 Shares in Abu Dhabi banks Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) resumed trading on Sunday after being suspended earlier in the day, according to Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange's website.

An exchange source earlier told Reuters that shares in the two banks, along with those of Union National Bank (UNB), had been suspended.

The shares jumped last week on renewed speculation that the Abu Dhabi government might engineer a merger between ADCB and UNB, and another between ADIB and Al Hilal Bank, as part of an efficiency drive.

In separate statements on Sunday, ADCB and ADIB each denied they were in any merger talks. (Reporting by Celine Aswad, writing by Tom Arnold; editing by Jason Neely)