DUBAI Nov 20 Shares in Abu Dhabi bank Union National Bank (UNB) resumed trading on Sunday after being suspended earlier in the day, according to Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange's website.

Shares in the bank, along with those of Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) were suspended earlier on Sunday, according to an exchange source, who did not give a reason for the suspension.

The shares jumped last week on renewed speculation that the Abu Dhabi government might engineer a merger between ADCB and UNB, and another between ADIB and Al Hilal Bank, as part of an efficiency drive.

In a statement on Sunday, UNB denied it was in any merger talks. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; writing by Tom Arnold; editing by Jason Neely)