By Stanley Carvalho and Mirna Sleiman
ABU DHABI, July 15 The United Arab Emirates
central bank has asked local commercial banks in the country to
provide details of their financial exposure to Turkey by
Tuesday, two bankers said on Monday.
The central bank said in a circular its aim was to review
the investments, the bankers said, declining to be named because
they were not authorised to speak to media. One Dubai banker
said it did not signal an attempt to curb the banks' exposure to
Turkey.
A central bank spokesman declined to comment.
Since the start of May, the Turkish lira has fallen 9
percent on investor concerns about anti-government protests and
U.S. plans to scale back monetary stimulus.
The UAE's financial ties to Turkey have expanded in recent
years. But UAE banks are very well capitalised by international
standards - some have capital adequacy ratios near 20 percent of
risk-weighted assets - so any trouble there appears unlikely to
pose a major threat to them.
Gulf banks are looking to diversify out of the region's
oil-focused economy and are hamstrung by a lack of potential
acquisitions at home.
Commercial Bank of Qatar (CBQ) earlier this year
bought a 70.8 percent stake in Turkish lender Alternatifbank
, while Qatar National Bank, the Gulf
state's largest lender, lost its bid for Denizbank
last year to Russia's Sberbank.
QNB's chief financial officer said in January the bank was
still interested in expanding into Turkey through acquisitions,
though it had no firm targets.
UAE banks have also increased their exposure to Turkish
debt, particularly Islamic bonds, or sukuk.
Middle East investors were allocated nearly 60 percent of
Turkey's $1.5 billion debut sovereign sukuk last year, and
several Gulf banks - including the UAE's Noor Islamic Bank,
Emirates NBD, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and
Al Hilal Bank - have acted as arrangers on deals originating
from Turkey this year.
Sales of Turkish sukuk to Gulf investors may increase
further as Turkey expands its offerings; Istanbul is working on
new regulations to allow use of a wider range of sukuk
structures, which could see Islamic bonds used for project
finance and infrastructure development.
"We see (the circular) as a normal practice by the central
bank to keep an eye on all international country exposure," the
Dubai banker said.
"It does not mean they will come up with a new regulation
limiting exposure to Turkey unless the data compiled exceeded
the norm."
