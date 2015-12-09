ABU DHABI Dec 9 The United Arab Emirates
central bank is to start engaging with banks in the country for
full compliance with the Basel III set of global banking
regulations, the governor of the Gulf state's regulator said on
Wednesday.
While Mubarak Rashid al-Mansouri didn't specify when this
engagement would begin, he told a financial forum in Abu Dhabi
that the aim was for full implementation by the end of 2018.
The Basel III rules, which are aimed at making the global
banking system more resilient following the financial crisis,
include forcing banks to hold more and different types of
capital to insulate themselves during downturns.
Introducing them has been a slow process, though, as
constituents initially argued over the scope of the regulation
and deadlines for implementation were then pushed back.
In the Gulf region, regulatory moves around Basel III have
also been patchy. Saudi Arabia was deemed compliant with the
rules by the Bank of International Settlements in September,
while Kuwait has said it will implement them by December 2016.
Mansouri's announcement is the first time the UAE has
confirmed when it would comply with the rules, although it did
set out rules for liquidity management which were linked to
Basel III in May.
The governor told the forum the central bank has also held
extensive consultations with the banking sector about Basel III.
Gulf banks are traditionally better capitalised than their
Western peers due to the conservative nature of regulators.
The average Tier 1, or core, capital in the UAE banking
system was 16.5 percent at the end of September, according to
central bank data.
