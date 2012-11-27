ABU DHABI Nov 27 Gulf regulators are seeking
advice from a committee that wrote stricter rules on bank
capital being introduced on Jan. 1 to ensure Basel III is
applied consistently in the region.
UAE central bank governor Sultan Bin Nasser al Suwaidi said
"general guidelines on the subject from the BCBS (Basel
Committee on Banking Supervision) would be helpful and they will
make the exercise more consistent region-wide."
"Central banks in our region could develop a peer-group
approach for this exercise so they could learn from each other,"
he told a conference on banking supervision on Tuesday.
While the BCBS had hoped Basel III rules would be adopted
globally on Jan. 1, U.S. authorities said earlier this month
they would delay implementation and European Union sources told
Reuters this week the bloc was set to follow suit.
That led Asian financial leaders to say on Tuesday the EU
should limit any delay in Basel III to months not years, amid
fears the U.S. decision to shelve the new global regime could
derail it completely.
Also on Tuesday, Wayne Byres, secretary-general of the BCBS
said the introduction of Basel III will go ahead as planned. "A
large number of jurisdictions have everything in place and are
ready to go on Jan. 1 2013," he said.
Basel III requires the six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)
states, who have complied with Basel II, to identify so-called
domestic systemic important banks (D-SIBs) using their own
methods and based on criteria specified by the BCBS.
Regional and international banking regulators were present
at the conference, organised by the Arab Monetary Fund (AMF).
Suwaidi said he was concerned by a proposal requiring banks
to hold additional common equity tier-one capital to meet higher
loss absorbency requirements under Basel III.
While national regulators have the authority to decide on
the level of additional common equity tier-one capital, the
proposed HLA would duplicate measures already implemented by GCC
states, pushing costs higher, he said.
Most gulf banks are well capitalised. In the UAE, while the
minimum tier-one capital ratio is 8 percent, the actual ratio is
14.5 percent.
Although banks in the region are well capitalised and Basel
II implementation is widespread, challenges remain, said Andres
Portilla, director, regulatory affairs department at the
Institute of International Finance.
"The challenge regarding liquidity framework is likely but
it all depends on revised standards and there is an urgent need
for a well-coordinated implementation process," he said.
