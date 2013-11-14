DUBAI Nov 14 Boeing Co on Thursday
forecast that Middle Eastern airlines would need 2,610 new
airplanes worth $550 billion over the next 20 years, thanks to
rapid traffic growth in the region.
"International traffic growth in the Middle East continues
to outpace the rest of the world," said Randy Tinseth, Vice
President of Marketing for Boeing Commercial Airplanes, citing
the Gulf's position as a waystation between Europe and Asia.
Tinseth was speaking before the Dubai Air Show, which starts
on Sunday. The U.S. plane maker looks set to dominate the show
with over $100 billion of deals; it aims to launch its latest
long-haul jet, the 777X, with up to 250 potential orders from as
many as five airlines, industry sources said.