By Praveen Menon
DUBAI, Feb 10 Emirates expects a
revamped version of Boeing's 777 airliner to be available
to customers in six to nine months, the carrier's president
said, adding technical issues affecting Dreamliner jets will not
affect progress.
"The engagement on 777X continues. I believe it will be
launched and we'll see that in six to nine months," Tim Clark
told reporters in Dubai on Sunday.
Boeing appears to be at least a year away from offering a
new version of the 777, Reuters reported in November, quoting
people familiar with talks between the aircraft maker and its
customers.
Emirates, Boeing's biggest customer, has said it will need
to replace its old 777s from 2017, which is prompting the push
for a new version.
The airline has been pressing for the 777X to come out
sooner rather than later. The 777 is one of the most successful
jets of all time in terms of sales, and airlines are eager for a
version that can go farther on less fuel with more passengers.
Clark said problems arising out of a series of
battery-related issues that led to grounding of Boeing's 50
Dreamliner aircraft in commercial service in the last three to
four weeks is likely to worsen in the short-term but he
expressed confidence that the company would address it.
"The problem is extremely challenging for the planemaker and
its customers but Boeing will sort it out. It will get worse
before getting better. They'll overcome it," Clark said.
The groundings have cost airlines tens of millions of
dollars, with no solution in sight. Emirates does not own any
Dreamliners and it has no orders for it.
Clark also said he was not worried about a potential tie-up
between Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways and India's Jet Airways
. Etihad is close to taking a stake in India's Jet, the
Abu Dhabi airline said last week after reporting a tripling in
profits for last year.
"I am more threatened by the fact that we have not got more
seats. They are already full and we need some more," he said.
Emirates expects revenue for the fiscal year ending
2012-2013 to grow between 18 percent to 20 percent and expects
profits to rise over the previous year, he said, without giving
details.
"There will be an increase in net earnings but that will not
be without difficulties," he said, adding that revenue would
grow at an annual rate of 18 to 20 percent as it has almost
every year for the airline.