Sept 26 Emirates is closing in on a widely
anticipated deal to buy a revamped version of Boeing's
777 passenger jet but still has "a lot of work to do" in
negotiations on the price, the airline's president was quoted on
Thursday as saying.
"We spent the summer working through the technical side of
the airplane and from what I can see, it looks very good," Tim
Clark told aviation publication Flightglobal in an interview.
"We will now look at the pricing and commercial aspects. So
far so good, but there's still a lot of work to do," he said.
Dubai's Emirates is the largest operator of
Boeing's twin-engined 777 jetliner and is looking at a more fuel
efficient version dubbed 777X that Boeing plans to introduce
around 2020.
The airline says it will eventually need to replace 175
current-generation 777s and most industry analysts expect it to
order a significant share of those at November's Dubai air show.
Germany's Lufthansa signed up for the jet last week.
Clark said a deal would happen "when it suits us - it may be
the Dubai air show, but if we're not ready, we won't be doing
it."
He also told the publication the plane's new General
Electric GE9X engines would need a special system of
water cooling to work efficiently in the Gulf's summer heat.
Without this, it would not deliver significant benefits over
the current 777 model in extremely hot weather.
Boeing reaffirmed it aimed to launch the 777X by the end of
the year and put it into service around the end of the decade.
"The business case is maturing as planned as we gain further
insights from our customers and develop our design and
production system strategies," a spokesman said by email.
On the issue of engine cooling, he said, "It is premature to
discuss specific technologies or design decisions at this point
as the airplane is still in early development."
A GE spokesman said it had nothing to add to Clark's
discussion of the possible water-injection cooling system.