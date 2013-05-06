DUBAI May 6 Dubai airline Emirates
plans to replace "a large chunk" of its Boeing 777
aircraft with a new model launched by the planemaker, Emirates'
President Tim Clark said on Monday.
Boeing announced earlier in May that it had begun selling
an upgraded aircraft family code-named 777X, launching a race
against Airbus for sales of long-haul jets.
Fast-growing Gulf carriers are expected to be the first and
biggest customers for Boeing's latest offering.
"I'm looking to replace a large chunk of them (777s). It'll
be a large order," Clark told reporters in Dubai, without
specifying the number of planes he plans to order.
Emirates is the largest 777 operator with up to 175 jets.