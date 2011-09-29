DUBAI, Sept 29 Dubai's flagship Emirates airline
is planning to issue $1 billion in bonds, a senior
official was quoted as saying on Thursday, to counter
uncertainty about financing as European banks struggle.
Brian Jeffrey, senior vice president of corporate treasury,
told Arabic language daily al-Bayan, that the airline was
considering the new bonds to finance aircraft purchases, given
funding challenges faced by European banks.
Emirates, which issued a $1 billion bond in June, said
diversifying funding options is always on the table.
"Emirates is always open to new financing opportunities as
part of our overall diversified funding strategy. At this time
we have no firm plans to release a new bond," the airline said
in an emailed statement.
The global aviation industry faces growing uncertainty over
financing due to Europe's debt crisis and worries surrounding
French banks, which play a key role in the global aircraft
financing market.
Emirates last tapped the bond market with a five-year 5.125
percent issue in June which was massively
oversubscribed.
(Reporting by Martina Fuchs; Editing by Amran Abocar)