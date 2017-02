DUBAI Feb 28 The United Arab Emirates expects its first federal sovereign bond issue to be around $1 billion after a public debt law is approved, a senior finance ministry official was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

Younis al-Khouri, undersecretary and director general at the UAE Finance Ministry, also told Alrroya newspaper that a public debt management office is expected to be launched next month. (Reporting by Martina Fuchs; Editing by Martin Dokoupil)