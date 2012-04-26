* Pricing is tight, especially for five-year
* Demand healthy considering lack of rating
* Dubai working to lengthen debt maturities
* Sukuk format attracts investors starved of alternatives
* Improving investor confidence in Dubai economic model
By Mala Pancholia and Rachna Uppal
DUBAI, April 26 Healthy demand for Dubai's first
sovereign bond issue in nearly a year shows how pleased
investors are by the emirate's strategy of scrupulously
honouring its public debt obligations while playing hardball in
restructuring bank loans.
Dubbed "burn the banks, bail out the bond holders" by
investment bank Exotix, the strategy seems to involve doing what
it takes to ensure bond maturities of government-related
enterprises (GREs) are repaid on time. In February a unit of
Dubai Holding, owned by the emirate's ruler, said it was using
internal cash flow to fully repay a maturing $500 million sukuk.
At the same time Dubai is becoming increasingly forceful in
pressing banks to restructure syndicated loans. This month
Dubai Drydocks World began using a special tribunal, created
under a decree by Dubai's ruler, to force creditors to sign up
to its $2.2 billion debt plan.
Making loan holders bear most of the pain of bringing
Dubai's $76 billion GRE debt pile under control is good news for
bond holders, and it aided the emirate's sale of $1.25 billion
of sovereign sukuk this week.
The $600 million five-year tranche, yielding 4.90 percent,
was priced largely in line with Dubai's existing paper,
suggesting little or no new-issue premium.
The $650 million 10-year tranche, yielding 6.45 percent, did
carry a premium, of about 35 basis points over Dubai's existing
sovereign bond maturing in 2020. But that is not
a large premium given the fact that Dubai still does not have a
sovereign credit rating, adding to its perceived riskiness in
the eyes of some investors.
Dubai's Department of Finance said over 260 investors placed
orders for both tranches combined of over US$4.5 billion. That
compares with bids of $1.8 billion for Dubai's issue last year
of a $500 million, 10-year conventional bond, which included a
five-year put option; this year's 10-year tranche had no put
option.
"We have been able to reduce our cost of funding by 0.7
percent in the five years and 1.30 percent in the 10-year
maturity compared to our previous issuances for similar tenors,"
the Department of Finance said.
MATURITIES LENGTHENED
The large size of the 10-year tranche in this week's issue
illustrates Dubai's drive, since its corporate debt crisis hit
in 2009, to reduce the risks of another crisis by extending its
maturity profile.
"It is evident that part of Dubai Inc's broader financing
strategy is to extend the maturity profile of the debt, which
helps the emirate achieve a better match between its assets and
liabilities in terms of tenor," said Chavan Bhogaita, head of
the markets strategy unit at National Bank of Abu Dhabi.
"International investors are likely to derive comfort from
the fact that Dubai is taking a much more 'seasoned' approach to
its funding in terms of tenor, pricing and structure, and this
is reflected in the appetite that we are seeing for Dubai credit
in general."
The Department of Finance said: "We continue to examine ways
to optimise our funding strategy by diversifying our funding
options and extending maturities."
Proceeds of this week's issue will be used to cover the
budget deficit and refinance debt, a senior government official
told Reuters without being more specific.
Part of the success of the issue is due to strong demand for
sukuk from Islamic investors in the Gulf, encouraged by the good
secondary market performance of sukuk relative to conventional
bonds during the global financial crisis. If Dubai had chosen a
conventional bond format, it might not have been able to attract
such large orders, and pricing might have been slightly more
expensive for it.
Dubai's choice of a sukuk format "is to allow for wider
distribution. There is a large pool of sharia-compliant
investors - both within the region and outside - that is looking
for yield and is relatively starved of alternatives," said
Biswajit Dasgupta, head of treasury and trading at Invest AD in
Abu Dhabi.
The Gulf Arab region has issued nearly $10 billion of bonds
so far this year, with just under half of total issuance in the
form of sukuk. The United Arab Emirates has been the biggest
issuer of international Islamic bonds this year, accounting for
over 70 percent of the total.
About 70 percent of Dubai's five-year tranche was
distributed to accounts in the Middle East, and 60-65 percent of
the 10-year tranche, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service. Asia took only about 7-9 percent of each tranche,
apparently because of the lack of a rating.
CONFIDENCE
A low level of concern about Dubai debt maturities is likely
to persist for several years. The International Monetary Fund
estimates debt maturities for Dubai and its GREs in 2012 at
about $15 billion; this week's bond prospectus says the Dubai
government faces the maturity of 6.5 billion dirhams ($1.8
billion) of "direct public notes" in 2013.
A more daunting refinancing hump lies in 2014, when over 7
billion dirhams of direct public notes will come due and $20
billion in emergency money borrowed by the government from Abu
Dhabi during the 2009 crisis will also mature.
On Wednesday Standard and Poor's announced a negative review
of DIFC Investments, a major Dubai GRE, citing refinancing risk
in its $1.25 billion sukuk maturity this June.
Nevertheless, investor confidence in Dubai is clearly in an
uptrend. The emirate appears to be taking action to rationalise
its finances; the government said this week that its 2011 budget
deficit narrowed sharply to 3.7 billion dirhams. That was
equivalent to 1.2 percent of Dubai's 2010 gross domestic
product, according to Reuters calculations, down from a deficit
of 2 percent of GDP in the previous year.
Even more importantly, economic growth has been solid amid
signs that the emirate is to some extent weaning its economy off
dependence on the weak real estate market.
Dubai "has a strong first mover advantage as a trading,
tourism and financial hub that competitors in the region will be
hard pressed to catch up on. Further, the Dubai sovereign enjoys
demonstrated backing from Abu Dhabi/federal authorities," Raza
Agha, senior economist for the region, said in response to
questions via email.
The emirate's five-year credit default swaps,
used to insure against a sovereign default, have narrowed more
than 70 bps since the start of this year, to around 365 bps.
In its statement on DIFC Investments, S&P conceded that its
"base-case assumption" was for the company to repay its sukuk on
time, with the Dubai government providing support if needed. It
said there was simply little room to delay the refinancing
further: "we see execution risk in the transaction and little
room for error."
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)