BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
DUBAI Jan 31 Emirates airline, Dubai's flagship carrier, launched a $750 million 12-year amortising bond on Thursday, with final pricing due later in the day, arranging banks said.
The bond, which matures in 2025, and carries an average life of seven years, launched at 300 basis points over seven-year midswaps, at the wider end of guidance released on Wednesday.
Citibank, Deutsche Bank, Emirates NBD , JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Standard Chartered PLC are lead arrangers on the issue.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.