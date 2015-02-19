DUBAI Feb 19 Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) is planning to meet fixed income investors from Monday for a potential benchmark U.S. dollar Reg S bond offering, a document from the lead managers showed.

Rated A / A+ by Standard & Poor's and Fitch respectively, ADCB will meet investors in Europe, it said, adding an offering will be subject to market conditions.

ADCB, owned 58.1 percent by Abu Dhabi's government, has picked Barclays, ING, J.P. Morgan, Mizuho and Wells Fargo Securities to arrange the investor meetings.

Reg S bond means the issue will be open to overseas investors outside the United States.

(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing Matt Smith)