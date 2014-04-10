BRIEF-Vista Land And Lifescapes says FY consolidated net income was 8.1 billion pesos
* Full year 2016 consolidated net income growth of 13% to 8.1 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 10 (IFR) - Abu Dhabi's Mubadala has hired six banks to lead manage a new Eurobond issue, according to several market sources.
The state-owned fund has appointed Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and National Bank of Abu Dhabi to manage a potential offering, said the sources.
Mubadala itself was last in the market in April 2011 through a $1.5 billion five- and 10-year trade. However, Mubadala-related entities including Dolphin Energy, Shuweihat 2 and Aldar Properties have accessed bond markets since. (Reporting by Sudip Roy and Abhinav Ramnarayan)
SEOUL, March 20 A lawyer known as her "bullet-proof vest" is on former South Korean president Park Geun-hye's legal team. So are two failed candidates for parliament from her ruling party.
* Moody's changes rating outlook on South Carolina Public Service Authority to negative; rating of A1 affirmed