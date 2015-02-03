ABU DHABI Feb 3 National Bank of Abu Dhabi officially began market-making on the Abu Dhabi stock exchange on Tuesday, the chief executive of the bourse said.

NBAD becomes the first official market maker in the Gulf region, according to Rashed al-Baloushi. The bank had been testing its processes in the last couple of weeks, he added.

The bank received its licence to be a market-maker in April 2014. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)