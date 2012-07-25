DUBAI, July 25 A British businessman who spent
nearly three years in a Dubai jail has been released after his
conviction for writing cheques that bounced was overturned
earlier this week, family members said on Wednesday.
Safi Qurashi, who went on a hunger strike in May for seven
weeks, was accused of bouncing three cheques in property deals
in Dubai - a criminal offence in the United Arab Emirates - and
given a seven-year jail term after a 2010 trial.
Qurashi's case and that of American businessman and former
chief executive of property firm Deyaar Zack Shahin
put Dubai's practice of jail terms for bouncing cheques under
critical scrutiny.
Shahin was granted bail earlier this month after he also
went on hunger strike and the U.S. government has repeatedly
called for Shahin's case to be resolved.
Qurashi made headlines when he bought the island of Great
Britain on state-owned developer Nakheel's The World
development, an artificial archipelago of Emirati islands that
is built in the shape of the world map.
Upon his release on Wednesday, Qurashi was also briefly
re-detained over a fraud case filed against him by Nakheel.
Nakheel declined to comment on the matter. The British
businessman was subsequently released again on bail.
Qurashi, along with four other expatriates jailed in Dubai,
went on hunger strike in May to protest against the lengthy
prison sentences handed down to them.
"I am now free, but my freedom has come at a huge personal
cost," Safi Qurashi said in a statement. "My incarceration for
three years for an alleged crime that I did not commit has
placed an untold burden on my wife, my children and my family."
The UAE has no bankruptcy laws to protect debtors and many
have called for the decriminalisation of bounced cheques.
