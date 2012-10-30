(Corrects third paragraph to show spending is over 3-year
period, not next 3 years)
DUBAI Oct 30 The United Arab Emirates
government approved a 2013 federal budget with expenditure of
44.6 billion dirhams ($12.1 billion) and no deficit, Prime
Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum said on Tuesday.
"There was a meeting of the Council of Ministers. We
approved the draft budget for 2013 with total spending of 44.6
billion dirhams, without a deficit," Sheikh Mohammed, who is
also Dubai's ruler, wrote on his official Twitter account.
"The government's plan over three years is to spend 133
billion dirhams for strategic plan development," he also said.
The UAE federal budget accounts for only around 11 percent
of overall fiscal spending in the UAE, with individual emirates
accounting for the rest.
($1 = 3.673 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by Martin Dokoupil and Amena Bakr; Editing by Andrew
Torchia)