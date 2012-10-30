* Budget expenditure at 44.6 bln dirhams, above 2012 plan
* Social spending to have largest 51 pct share
* Federal budget seen in 2 bln dirham deficit in 2012
DUBAI, Oct 30 The United Arab Emirates prime
minister on Tuesday announced approval of a 2013 federal budget
that is heavy on social spending but without the deficits of the
last two years.
The UAE, which has one of the highest per capita incomes in
the world, has avoided social unrest rocking the Middle East
since early 2011 partly thanks to its cradle-to-grave welfare
system.
"(I) chaired a cabinet meeting where we approved the federal
budget for 2013 with total spending: 44.6 billion dirhams ($12.1
billion) and no deficit," Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum,
who is also Dubai's ruler, wrote on his official Twitter
account.
"The budget is part of a three-year government financial
plan with total spending of 133 billion dirhams in order to
implement our strategic plans," he also said in English comments
that followed original ones in Arabic.
The state news agency WAM later said the 133 billion dirham
plan was over the period of 2011-2013.
The UAE federal budget accounts for only around 11 percent
of overall fiscal spending in the UAE, with mainly oil-rich Abu
Dhabi and six other individual emirates making up the rest.
Sheikh Mohammed also said that social spending will have the
largest share of 51 percent of the budget, while education will
account for 22 percent and water and electricity for 12 percent.
"Priorities for the 2013 budget will be: health, education &
social benefits for citizens as well as the improvement of
government services," he wrote.
The new budget is larger than the 2012 plan, in which the
government of the world's No. 3 oil exporter pencilled in
spending of 41.8 billion dirhams and a small shortfall of 400
million.
A finance ministry official said earlier this month that the
federal budget gap is expected to be around 2 billion dirhams in
2012 after it swelled to 2.8 billion in the first half and he
reiterated that it would be covered from reserves.
In 2011, the OPEC member's federal budget slipped into a
deficit of 2.9 billion dirhams, according to a June report by
the International Monetary Fund based on government data. That
was its first gap in seven years.
On an aggregate basis, the UAE and all its emirates together
are expected to run a comfortable budget surplus of 6.4 percent
of gross domestic product this year, according to a Reuters poll
of analysts.
The country booked a consolidated budget surplus of 36.2
billion dirhams in 2011, or 2.9 percent of 2011 GDP, the finance
ministry said earlier in October.