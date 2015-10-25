DUBAI Oct 25 The cabinet of the United Arab
Emirates approved a slightly smaller federal budget for 2016,
state news agency WAM reported on Sunday, in a sign that the
country is curbing expenditure because of low oil prices.
Next year's budget was set at 48.56 billion dirhams ($13.2
billion) with a zero deficit, down from this year's 49.1 billion
dirham budget plan.
The UAE federal budget traditionally accounts for only
around 14 percent of total fiscal spending in the country; the
seven individual emirates, mainly oil-producing Abu Dhabi,
provide the rest.
But the decision to cut federal spending, after at least
several straight years of rises, suggests UAE authorities in
general are becoming more cautious about spending because of the
blow to state revenues from cheap oil.
On a consolidated basis, including both the federal
government and the individual emirates, the International
Monetary Fund expects the UAE this year to post its first budget
deficit this year since 2009.
In addition to cutting or slowing spending on projects seen
as non-essential, the UAE has been moving more aggressively than
other Gulf Arab states to save money by reducing energy
subsidies. In August it abandoned a system of fixed gasoline
prices in favour of one linked to global oil prices.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Ros Russell)