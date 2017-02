ABU DHABI Jan 19 The European Union is on the right course to tackle the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis, Bundesbank board member Andreas Dombret said on Thursday.

"I think we are on the right course. I think that we (the EU) have made progress especially with regard to the framework," he told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of Gulf Arab and European Central Bank policymakers in the United Arab Emirates. (Reporting by Martin Dokoupil, Martina Fuchs and Stanley Carvalho)