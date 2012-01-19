(Adds comments on ECB operation, Spanish auction)
ABU DHABI Jan 19 The European Union is on
the right course to tackle the euro zone's sovereign debt
crisis, Bundesbank board member Andreas Dombret said on
Thursday.
"I think we are on the right course. I think that we (the
EU) have made progress especially with regard to the framework,"
he told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of Gulf Arab
and European Central Bank policymakers in the United Arab
Emirates.
"It is very important to know where you want to go in
general, and shorter measures have to be set against a framework
we have made. What is important now is that the decisions taken
on Dec. 8 and 9 are not being watered down," he said.
European leaders said on Dec. 9 they could boost the
crisis-fighting resources of the International Monetary Fund by
up to 200 billion euros ($256 billion) as one way to convince
markets that money invested in euro zone debt was safe.
Asked about the ECB's three-year funding operation, in which
banks took a record-breaking 489 billion euros in December,
Dombret said: "I can tell you one thing about the three-year
measure. I think by no means that it is a negative sign that it
was taken up in that amount...Some are suggesting but I don't
see in that way."
The ECB will offer banks another such operation in February.
Dombret also said he was glad to see that Thursday's Spanish
debt auction "went rather well".
Spain passed its biggest test of market sentiment so far
this year on Thursday, selling far more longer-term debt than
expected. Spain's first 10-year bond offering since mid-December
raised 3 billion euros at a yield of 5.403
percent.
Dombret declined to comment on the International Monetary
Fund's discussions to increase its firepower.
"Of course the Bundesbank has always been a member of the
IMF...who has always been very close to the IMF and there is no
reason that we would change," Dombret said.
(Reporting by Martin Dokoupil, Martina Fuchs and Stanley
Carvalho; Editing by Andrew Torchia)