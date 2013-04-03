DUBAI, April 3 The United Arab Emirates has
reinstated a visa waiver for Canadian citizens it withdrew amid
a dispute over landing rights more than two years ago, a move
suggesting the disagreement may be nearing a resolution.
Canada was one of more than 30 countries, mostly Western,
that benefited from a visa waiver the UAE offered to their
citizens. But Canadians were told in November 2010 they had to
obtain a visa in advance at a cost of as much as $1,000.
Dubai carrier Emirates had been lobbying the
Canadian government to boost its thrice-weekly direct flights to
Toronto and more Canadian destinations, with support from the
UAE government, but failed to gain greater access. Abu Dhabi's
Etihad Airways had also sought to increase its flights.
The reinstatement of the waiver was announced in a joint
statement carried by the official UAE news agency WAM following
a meeting on Tuesday between Canadian Foreign Minister John
Baird and his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed
al-Nahayan.
"Just over a year ago, we set out an agenda between our
countries to ... facilitate travel requirements to increase
business, tourism and joint prosperity for our citizens, by
restoring the visa regime," the statement said.
There was no word in the statement about changes in landing
rights, but Emirates said it welcomed the move because it added
to the convenience of its passengers.
An Emirates statement added: "We currently operate three
flights per week to Toronto and welcome the opportunity to add
additional flights to Canada, but this remains a matter between
the Canadian and UAE governments."