DUBAI Nov 23 Banks in the United Arab
Emirates are in a good position and should not be affected by
turmoil in global financial markets, the OPEC country's central
bank said on Wednesday.
In November, the central bank governor of the world's No. 4
oil exporter said Europe's worsening debt crisis was a source of
concern, while its economy minister said that could slow the UAE
economic growth to around 3 percent next year.
"The board reviewed report of the manager-in-charge of the
financial stability unit, which showed that banks are in a good
position and should not be negatively impacted by the recent
turmoil in international markets," the central bank said in a
statement published on its website www.centralbank.ae.
The UAE central bank's board met on Tuesday, it said.
The deepening euro zone debt crisis has been rocking the
global markets in recent weeks. A Reuters poll predicted this
month that there was a 60 percent chance the single currency
bloc slips back into recession next year.
Central Bank Governor Sultan Nasser al-Suweidi said in
October UAE banks should not feel any major pain from the euro
zone debt crisis.
Banks in the country were hit by Dubai's $25 billion debt
restructuring last year, which followed a local property market
crash and the global financial crisis.
Since then, banks have been building up capital levels,
which were already high by international standards, and earnings
have partially recovered.
Annual lending growth, however, still remains in low single
digits. It stood at 3.5 percent in September, up from an
eight-month low of 2.2 percent in August, central bank data
showed.
Suweidi also said in October exposure of the country's banks
to sovereign and private sector debt in Europe is small and
their capital adequacy ratio was around 11 percent.
