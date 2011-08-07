ABU DHABI Aug 7 The United Arab Emirates will
keep its U.S. dollar peg in the aftermath of S&P's downgrade of
the world's biggest economy, a central bank official told
Reuters on Sunday, and saw no credit risk in investing in U.S.
treasuries at present.
S&P cut the U.S. long-term credit rating by a notch to
AA-plus in an unprecedented blow amid concerns about the
nation's budget deficits and climbing debt burden. It called the
outlook "negative," signalling another downgrade is possible in
the next 12 to 18 months.
"We are pegged to the dollar and will keep it. We don't see
the dollar collapse. Because the problem is not in the U.S.
only, but also in the European markets," said Mohamed al-Tamimi,
deputy executive director at the UAE central bank's treasury
department.
The UAE central bank does not hold any U.S. treasury bonds
or government financial instruments, it said in July.
"But if the yields go higher to a justified level, there is
no reason why we will not invest in U.S. treasuries," Tamimi
said on Sunday.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho and Martina Fuchs; Editing by
Amran Abocar)