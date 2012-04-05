(Clarifies application of rule in second paragraph)
DUBAI, April 5 The United Arab Emirates' central
bank said on Thursday it had amended large exposure limit rules
for commercial banks, introducing new caps for loans made to
local governments and their entities.
The regulator set new limits of 100 percent of the capital
base for all lending by a bank to governments of the
seven-member UAE federation and their non-commercial entities,
and 25 percent to individual borrowers.
It also adjusted a range of other percentage limits,
including for commercial government-related entities, it said in
a circular issued to banks on April 4 and visible on the central
bank's website on Thursday.
