DUBAI, Sept 10 The United Arab Emirates central
bank aims to develop its monetary policy framework by launching
a discount window to enable banks to borrow intra-day and
overnight funds, it said on Monday.
"This facility will improve liquidity management practices
within the UAE and support money markets if there are liquidity
shortfalls," the central bank said in its inaugural financial
stability review.
"It will also support the development of collateralised debt
markets and long term capital markets as commercial banks will
be inclined to invest in securities that are defined as eligible
securities - this process will facilitate the implementation of
Basel III liquidity standards," it said.
The central bank did not say exactly when it planned to
launch the window, which will be called the "marginal lending
facility".