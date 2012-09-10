* No timing given for marginal lending facility
* Economy may grow more than IMF's 3.5 pct estimate in 2012
* Inflation to stay moderate in line with IMF's 1.5 pct
estimate
* Banks well-equipped to deal with major stress scenarios
* UAE lenders do not hold any debt of peripheral European
countries
By Martin Dokoupil
DUBAI, Sept 10 The United Arab Emirates central
bank aims to develop its monetary policy framework by launching
a discount window to enable banks to borrow intra-day and
overnight funds, it said on Monday, adding the country's
economic outlook was encouraging.
"This facility will improve liquidity management practices
within the UAE and support money markets if there are liquidity
shortfalls," the central bank said in its inaugural financial
stability review.
"It will also support the development of collateralised debt
markets and long-term capital markets as commercial banks will
be inclined to invest in securities that are defined as eligible
securities - this process will facilitate the implementation of
Basel III liquidity standards," it said.
The central bank did not say when it planned to launch the
window, which will be called "the marginal lending facility"
(MLF). officials were not immediately available for comment.
It said the MLF will be an electronic platform which will be
integrated with a domestic Central Securities Depository (CSD)
and the UAE Fund Transfer System and will have interfaces with
international depositories.
"Banks under the supervision of the Central Bank may sign up
to such a facility and will have to maintain eligible collateral
with approved CSDs," it said.
Traders and analysts said the central bank was not under
immediate pressure to introduce the new facility because the
market was currently flush with funds, but that the MLF could be
important in preserving money market stability in future.
During the financial crisis of late 2008, the UAE's central
bank provided 25 billion dirhams ($6.8 billion) in special
collateralised loans to the banking system.
But a discount window, similar to those used in developed
money markets, could allow more flexible management by the
central bank.
"We see any broadening and deepening of monetary tools as
positive," said Monica Malik, chief economist at EFG-Hermes in
Dubai. "We are currently not seeing any system-wide shortage in
liquidity, although it is important to have the tools in place."
Reflecting the current liquidity surplus, the benchmark
three-month Emirates interbank offered rate (EIBOR) was fixed at
1.304 percent on Monday, a level equal to a
more-than-eight-year low seen in mid-August.
UPBEAT OUTLOOK
The central bank said growth prospects of the OPEC member's
$338 billion economy were encouraging and banks operating in the
country were well-equipped to deal with major stress scenarios
and contingencies.
"As regards the prospects for 2012, the UAE economy may
achieve better results than the International Monetary Fund
estimate of 3.5 percent growth," it said.
Dubai, the Gulf trade and financial hub, may achieve 4
percent growth or more and an equal performance is expected for
Abu Dhabi, which accounts for almost all of the UAE's oil
production.
Increased spending in northern emirates of the seven-member
UAE federation and expectations of high oil prices, which are
currently above $114 per barrel, were among the reasons
for the bank's upbeat outlook.
The UAE economy grew by 4.2 percent in 2011 but the global
slowdown, partly due to the debt crisis in the euro zone, is
expected to take toll this year. A Reuters poll in July forecast
3.2 percent growth in 2012.
The central bank, which pegs its dirham currency to the U.S.
dollar, said inflation would remain moderate in line with the
IMF's estimate of 1.5 percent for the year.
It also noted that it considered the UAE banking system more
mature and stable, adding lenders did not currently hold any
debt issued by peripheral European countries.
The country exposure of banks operating in the UAE -- loans
and advances excluding interbank -- amounts to 93.9 billion UAE
dirhams or 5.1 percent of their total assets, it said, putting
the European share at 15 percent.
"Banks operating in the UAE have managed to diversify their
funding into the Middle East and Asia," it said.
Finalising major debt restructuring deals with various
entities will likely raise UAE banks' non-performing loans to a
peak around an average of 8 to 9 percent compared with a ratio
of 7.2 percent at the end of 2011, the bank said.