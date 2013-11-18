ABU DHABI Nov 18 The United Arab Emirates must
expedite the issuance of a long-delayed public debt law, and
developing its domestic debt market is a matter of national
priority, Central Bank Governor Sultan bin Nasser al-Suweidi
said on Monday.
"Development of the domestic debt market in my view is a
national priority. Companies, in particular large private
companies and GREs (government-related entities), need an
alternative to bank lending," Suweidi told a regulatory
conference.
"Banks also would need instruments of the domestic debt
market to fulfil requirements of Basel III regarding liquidity
ratios. It is necessary for the UAE now to expedite the issuance
of the public debt law and set up the needed market
infrastructure as a first step to a vibrant domestic debt
market."
Suweidi did not elaborate on when the UAE might move ahead
with the public debt law, which would allow the federal
government to issue dirham-denominated bonds and the central
bank to issue short-term Treasury bills on behalf of the
government.
These instruments could be used by UAE banks to meet
liquidity requirements being phased in under the Basel III
global banking standards. But officials have been discussing the
law for several years without reaching a final decision.
