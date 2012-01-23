BRIEF-Greenlight Capital dissolves share stake in Aecom, Arris International, Geo Group
* Greenlight Capital dissolves share stake in Aecom - SEC filing
MUSCAT Jan 23 The United Arab Emirates' central bank is not worried about inflation this year, predicting it could average around 2 percent, its governor Sultan Nasser al-Suweidi said on Monday.
"There are no reasons to worry about inflation at this point in time because the sources of inflation are under control," he told Reuters on the sidelines of an Islamic finance conference in the Omani capital.
"As long as the real estate sector is under pressure, it (inflation) is not likely to go up, hovering around 2 percent in 2012," he said. (Reporting by Martina Fuchs; Writing by Martin Dokoupil)
* Greenlight Capital dissolves share stake in Aecom - SEC filing
* Greenlight Capital Inc dissolves share stake in Take Two Interactive Software Inc - SEC Filing
Feb 14 Trian Fund Management LP on Tuesday disclosed that it bought a $3.5 billion stake in Procter & Gamble Co, making it the second activist shareholder to take aim at the consumer products giant in the last five years.