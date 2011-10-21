ABU DHABI Oct 21 The euro zone debt crisis should not have a big impact on the United Arab Emirates' banks and the central bank is comfortable with bank lending growth in the OPEC member country, its governor said on Friday.

Asked whether the euro zone crisis would have any impact on UAE banks, Sultan Nasser al-Suweidi told a news conference: "It should not have a big impact."

"We are comfortable with rates of growth in loans and advances," he said after a meeting of Gulf central bank governors in the UAE capital. (Reporting by Martina Fuchs, Asma Alsharif and Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Martin Dokoupil)