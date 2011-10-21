BRIEF-Osisko Mining announces increase to previously announced bought deal financing to $52 million
* Osisko Mining announces increase to previously announced bought deal financing to $52 million
ABU DHABI Oct 21 The euro zone debt crisis should not have a big impact on the United Arab Emirates' banks and the central bank is comfortable with bank lending growth in the OPEC member country, its governor said on Friday.
Asked whether the euro zone crisis would have any impact on UAE banks, Sultan Nasser al-Suweidi told a news conference: "It should not have a big impact."
"We are comfortable with rates of growth in loans and advances," he said after a meeting of Gulf central bank governors in the UAE capital. (Reporting by Martina Fuchs, Asma Alsharif and Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Martin Dokoupil)
* Osisko Mining announces increase to previously announced bought deal financing to $52 million
NEW YORK, Feb 6 The euro fell to a one-week low against the dollar on Monday on concerns over French politics ahead of the presidential vote in April as well as other impending elections in Europe in a year of political uncertainty.
OTTAWA, Feb 6 A Canadian government advisory group on Monday released a number of recommendations to boost the economy, including strengthening the country's trade links and helping to retool workers' skills to deal with a changing labor market.