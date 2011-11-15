* European debt crisis a concern - c.bank governor
* Growth may slow to 3 pct in 2012 - economy minister
* No new liquidity, provisioning measures for banks needed
(Adds analyst quote, background)
By Martin Dokoupil and Martina Fuchs
ABU DHABI, Nov 15 Europe's worsening debt
crisis and weakness in the U.S. economy may slow growth in the
United Arab Emirates to around 3 percent next year, top
officials said on Tuesday.
The OPEC member's economy contracted 1.6 percent on the back
of global financial turmoil in 2009, its worst since 1988, as
oil prices plunged and a local property bubble burst, straining
banks in the world's No. 4 crude exporter.
"It is a source of concern for everybody in the world so it
is a source of concern to us as well because Europe is a very
important trade and business partner for the UAE and worsening
conditions economic and financial will reflect on everybody,"
Central Bank Governor Sultan Nasser al-Suweidi told reporters on
the sidelines of a statistical conference.
The Gulf country's growth recovered to 1.4 percent in 2010
as oil prices rose but the hydrocarbon-reliant economy continued
to grapple with the fallout of a $25 billion debt restructuring
in Dubai's flagship company.
A Reuters poll had suggested that crude prices above $100
per barrel as well as strong trade flows with Asia and
higher government social spending would boost growth to 3.8
percent both this year and next.
"If we continue this up and down situation in the U.S. and
Europe, our (GDP growth) figures should hover around three
percent. That will rely on what will happen with the oil price
and what will happen in the political scene in the region and
the Middle East," Economy Minister Sultan bin Saeed al-Mansouri
said at the same event.
"If, and that is a very important if, the situation in
Europe and in the U.S. is corrected in a way that addresses the
crisis in a very good way, my expectation is that the UAE
economic growth could reach about four percent," he said.
Analysts said that weaker oil prices, potential slowdown in
trade flows and harder access to financing for sovereigns and
corporates could undermine the UAE performance next year.
"It is not going to be like the contraction in 2009. We
don't expect that to recur in 2012 because Dubai is better
placed to deal with the slowdown, and there are other
underpinning factors such as Asian investments," said Farouk
Soussa, Middle East chief economist at Citi.
"An economy like Dubai with a very large refinancing
schedule for next year is going to struggle to achieve that
refinancing on good terms," said Soussa, who slashed his 2012
growth projection for Dubai to around 2 percent from 6.2 percent
due to European woes and U.S. weakness.
Business and tourism hub Dubai, which accounts for 28
percent of the UAE economy, faces $3.8 billion in major
state-linked debt redemptions in 2012. Uncertainty also remains
about ongoing talks to restructure $10 billion in distressed
debt of Dubai Holding entities.
NO NEW MEASURES
However, the UAE, the second largest Arab economy, does not
need to introduce any new liquidity or provisioning measures for
its banks, the central bank's Suweidi said.
"There is no need for that," he said when asked whether new
liquidity measures were necessary.
"Why do you take action when there is absolutely no need?
These are fluctuations and we are capable of dealing with
fluctuations from our own sources, which are customer deposits,
corporate deposits and huge capital and reserves of UAE banks,"
Suweidi said.
Exposure of UAE banks to sovereign and private sector debt
in Europe is small and their capital adequacy ratio was around
11 percent, he said in October.
Asked whether the UAE considered following Austria's central
bank, which made a deal with China to invest into some Chinese
currency assets, Suweidi said: "Well, it depends what is the
most suitable for the central bank of the UAE."
"If it is strategically, I cannot comment in advance about
it, so we will leave it for when the time comes," he said.
Inflation in the UAE is expected to stay between 1.8 and 2.0
percent next year, around the same level expected for 2011,
Mansouri also told reporters, adding the ministry would keep
price controls on basic commodities launched earlier this year.
(Reporting by Martin Dokoupil and Martina Fuchs; editing by
Patrick Graham, Ron Askew)