* Channel for China investment not open
* UAE not asked by European leaders, ECB for aid
* Speaking as euro zone reforms its bailout fund
* UAE team working on possibility of investing in Greece
* Local bank lending growth good given circumstances
By Martin Dokoupil and Amena Bakr
ABU DHABI, Nov 29 The United Arab
Emirates' central bank has resumed investing in U.S. Treasury
bonds because interest rates on them are now reasonable, the
bank's governor said on Tuesday.
Gulf Arab oil exporters such as the UAE mainly invest in
dollar assets since most peg their currencies to the U.S. dollar
and crude oil, priced in dollars, provides most of their budget
revenue.
But the UAE central bank said in July, when the risk of a
U.S. debt default was unsettling markets, that it did not hold
any U.S. Treasuries and that most of its foreign reserves,
though denominated in dollars, were invested in non-U.S. assets.
On Tuesday, central bank governor Sultan Nasser al-Suweidi
told a news conference marking the UAE's national day that
purchases of Treasuries had resumed.
"Now, we do (invest in U.S. Treasuries) because the
circumstances have changed. The interest rates are now
reasonable," he said.
"It (the volume of investment) is fluctuating depending on
what the yield is," he told reporters, but did not give details.
The 10-year Treasury yield hit a record low of
1.72 percent in September and has since rebounded to around 2.0
percent.
The central bank's foreign currency assets edged down to a
three-month low of 199.1 billion dirhams ($54.2 billion) in
June. But within that total, holdings of foreign securities rose
to 86 billion dirhams in June, the highest level since at least
2007, the latest available data show.
Asked whether the UAE was considering imitating Austria's
central bank, which this month signed a deal with China allowing
it to invest in Chinese local-currency assets, Saif Hadef
al-Shamsi, senior executive director at the UAE central bank's
treasury department, said: "Having more places to invest in is
always good.
"But the channel is closed. When it is open I can address
your question," he told Reuters on the sidelines of the news
conference.
EURO CRISIS
European leaders and the European Central Bank have not
asked the UAE, one of the world's top five oil exporters, for
help in containing the euro zone debt crisis, Suweidi also said.
Euro zone finance ministers are expected to agree on Tuesday
on reforms of their bailout fund, the 440 billion euro European
Financial Stability Facility, to expand its effective size
through leverage. The EFSF will be able to attract cash from
private and public investors to its co-investment funds.
European officials have raised the possibility of China and
other cash-rich countries around the world investing, as a way
to fight the crisis. But asked whether the UAE had been
approached on this issue, Suweidi said: "No, not at all."
"The Europeans need to organise themselves and they will
solve their problems. These problems are of a sovereign debt
nature and...can be handled over time, they need time," he said.
The central bank said in October it had no exposure to euro
zone debt in its reserves and that it only invests in countries
and corporates rated AAA, as required by law.
LENDING
Suweidi also said the UAE's bank lending growth rate of 4
percent since the beginning of the year was "good" under current
circumstances.
Asked whether he saw any signs of foreign banks scaling down
their activities in the UAE, given the headwinds they face in
Europe, he said: "Even if they scale down their operations they
are free to do so. They will scale down and then return."
The UAE has not felt any direct impact from the euro zone
debt crisis so far, said Mohamed Omar Abdulla, undersecretary at
Abu Dhabi's Department of Economic Development.
Asked if the debt troubles of Greece were a good opportunity
to invest there, he said: "We are discussing (with the Greek
embassy) how we can explore the possibility of investing in
Greece at this time. We have a team working on this."
