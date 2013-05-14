* CBD launches debut bond at 250 bps over midswaps
DUBAI, May 14 Commercial Bank of Dubai
(CBD) is set to price its $500 million debut international bond
issue on Tuesday after launching the deal at the tighter end of
price guidance, indicating healthy investor demand.
The five-year bond will price at a spread of 250 basis
points over midswaps, at the lower end of guidance indicated
earlier in the day of between 250 - 270 basis points, arranging
banks said.
Traders indicated that at current rates, this spread would
equate to a yield of just under 3.5 percent.
Gulf Arab banks have stepped up bond sales this year,
tapping into substantial investor appetite for bonds issued by
regional financial institutions, with over $5 billion of
dollar-denominated bonds issued so far this year.
The bank, 20 percent owned by Investment Corp of Dubai,
has said proceeds from the bond issue will be used for general
corporate purposes.
Strong appetite for the deal allowed the borrower to launch
the bond at a lower price than initially suggested, with order
books over 3.5 times covered, even though this is the
Dubai-based lender's first international bond issue.
"Tight pricing seems to be the theme of the year, so I'm not
surprised (about CBD)" one regional fixed income trader said.
If compared to its larger, and higher-rated, peer Emirates
NBD, CBD, rated A- by Fitch Ratings, is still seen
offering a premium to compensate for an extended maturity and a
new issue concession.
Emirates NBD's 4.625 percent $1 billion bond, maturing 2017,
was bid at 105.5 cents on the dollar on Tuesday,
to yield just under 3.1 percent, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
Emirates NBD is rated A+ by Fitch, and also has a higher
government ownership than CBD.
Citigroup, HSBC Holdings and National Bank of
Abu Dhabi are lead arrangers on the bond. CBD
completed fixed income investor meetings earlier this week.
