BRIEF-Societe de la Tour Eiffel FY net profit rises to 17.1 million euros
* Fy net profit 17.1 million euros ($18.02 million) versus 12.4 million euros year ago
DUBAI Dec 19 Commercial Bank of Dubai said on Thursday it signed to obtain a $450 million, three-year loan which would be used for general business purposes.
The new loan has an interest rate of 1.25 percent above the London interbank offered rate (Libor), the filing to the Dubai bourse said.
It replaces a facility of the same amount which was raised in 2011 but was repaid in October this year.
Nine banks contributed to the facility, the statement added: Arab Banking Corp, Bank of New York Mellon, Citibank, Commerzbank, ING, JP Morgan Chase, National Bank of Abu Dhabi, Natixis and Standard Chartered. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
LONDON, March 8 Strong investor demand for European leveraged loans has allowed Swedish home alarm company Verisure to increase the size of a leveraged loan refinancing to €425m, banking sources said on Wednesday.
March 8 David Nason, a General Electric executive and former Treasury Department official, has told the White House that he was no longer interested in taking up the role of Federal Reserve's bank supervision chief, Bloomberg reported.