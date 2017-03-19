UPDATE 1-Short-sellers lose as Amazon acquires Whole Foods
NEW YORK, June 16 Short-sellers who had targeted Whole Foods Market Inc saw an already bad year get worse after the grocer's shares soared on news that Amazon.com Inc would buy the company.
March 19 The United Arab Emirates central bank released the following figures for foreign assets in February. UAE C.BANK FOREIGN CURRENCY ASSETS 02/17 01/17 02/16 bln dirhams 307.9 290.8 306.1 deposits 149.0 129.9 134.1 foreign securities 153.1 152.2 166.9 NOTE: Data as of the end of the period. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Paul Tait)
NEW YORK, June 16 Short-sellers who had targeted Whole Foods Market Inc saw an already bad year get worse after the grocer's shares soared on news that Amazon.com Inc would buy the company.
* S&P says Slovenia ratings raised to 'A+/A-1' on improving debt dynamics; Outlook stable
* Says ratings on Uganda are constrained by low per capita GDP, and still large, albeit falling, fiscal deficits