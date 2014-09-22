* Replaces Sultan Nasser al-Suweidi after 23 years
* Mansouri heads federal investment fund
* No policy change expected due to dollar peg
* But tighter banking regulations possibility
By Stanley Carvalho and Martin Dokoupil
ABU DHABI/DUBAI, Sept 22 Mubarak Rashid
al-Mansouri, an investment fund chief picked on Monday as the
United Arab Emirates' (UAE) new central bank governor, could
further tighten the regulation of the banking sector, bankers
and analysts say.
Mansouri's appointment for a four-year term by UAE President
Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahyan came as a surprise, as all
the other current board members were confirmed in their posts.
The change, announced in a presidential decree carried by
the WAM state news agency, comes less than two years after top
Abu Dhabi banker Khalifa Mohammed al-Kindi became the new
central bank chairman in November 2012.
Mansouri, the chief executive of Emirates Investment
Authority (EIA), a federal investment fund with an estimated $15
billion worth of assets, replaces Sultan Nasser al-Suweidi, who
had been at the helm of the central bank since 1991.
A senior Abu Dhabi banker described Mansouri, in his
mid-40s, as forward thinking, reserved by nature and close to
royal Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed al-Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime
Minister, who is also the chairman of the EIA.
"Having a young governor with experience in the financial
area would be beneficial as modernization sweeps across the
UAE's banking sector," said the banker, who declined to be named
due to sensitivity of the matter.
"Suweidi has been governor for over two decades and infusing
young blood to lead the central bank is a welcome change.
Mansouri hopefully should bring more dynamism and changes in the
UAE's banking sector," he said without elaborating.
Mansouri, who served as a central bank board member in the
past, also sits on the board of the stock market regulator, the
Securities and Commodities Authority, as well as telecom
operator Etisalat, Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and
some other Abu Dhabi entities.
"He definitely has a good knowledge and experience of the
central bank's functionality, as he was a board member for some
years," said a prominent UAE government official.
"It is early days to say about the impact he could create
but he is a strong candidate for the post and will be a force to
reckon with," he said.
Suweidi's term expired in July 2012 and no official
announcement had since been made about an extension. An advocate
of developing the local bond market, Suweidi helped steer the
UAE through the 2008 global crisis and tightened some
regulations such as introducing mortgage caps in 2012.
Mansouri's appointment will become effective with the
publication in the official gazette, the WAM said.
The central bank chairman, who heads board meetings and has
the final say on policy decisions, is involved in strategic
decision-making, while the governor steers the bank's day-to-day
operations and represents it at high-level international events.
POLICY IMPACT
As long as the UAE keeps its dirham currency pegged to the
U.S. dollar, the central bank is unlikely to diverge much from
the Fed, giving the new governor little room for flexibility.
"It will have no impact on monetary policy, clearly, but
could affect regulatory policy in theory," said an economist,
who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the
matter.
"I suspect if at all, there will be tougher restrictions on
lending and the real estate sector, and to GREs
(government-related entities). But in reality, these decisions
are made at the top level and fed to the central bank, so I am
not sure it makes much of a difference who is at the helm," he
said.
The UAE economy has recovered strongly from the 2009-2010
Dubai debt crisis, although some banks still face provisioning
issues. The International Monetary Fund has warned repeatedly
about a risk of another property bubble after house prices in
Dubai soared by 30 percent over the past year.
