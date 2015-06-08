ABU DHABI, June 8 Authorities in the United Arab Emirates are discussing changes to the country's banking law which would give the Gulf Arab state's central bank a role in determining monetary policy, the central bank governor told Reuters on Monday.

The government currently takes most decisions in the UAE.

Mubarak Rashid al-Mansouri also said in emailed comments that he expected UAE credit growth to remain robust and that there was excess liquidity in the country's banking system. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by David French; Editing by Gareth Jones)