DUBAI May 11 Banks in the United Arab Emirates
have been given until June 16 to assess the impact of new
accounting standards, which are likely to raise the impairments
required against bad loans, according to a central bank document
seen by Reuters.
Lenders across the world are preparing for a change to
international accounting rules governing bad loans due to take
effect on Jan. 1 2018.
The UAE central bank has instructed banks to assess the
changes they will have to make to comply with the International
Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) 9 rule, which is designed
to improve the resilience of the banking system to shocks, the
circular said.
The regulations were expected to have significant impact on
banks' operations and possibly raise impairment requirements,
according to the central bank document.
Many UAE banks have felt the pain of a rise in bad loans in
the past year, partly as a result of financial problems
besetting some small and medium sized companies.
The central bank was not available to comment.
Under current standards, banks build provisions for loans
when borrowers fail to repay. The new rules mean banks will have
to switch to an expected credit loss model, meaning they have to
start building provisions much earlier.
Although the rules require banks to begin disclosing
earnings taking into account the new rules from the start of
2018, they will have to start adopting the requirements
internally from next year to ensure they can make annual
comparisons, banking sources said.
"IFRS 9 is going to be a paradigm shift for banks," said
Luke Ellyard, financial services partner at KPMG. "This should
lead to higher provisions, more complexity and deeper risk
management involvement."
Specific provisions for non-performing loans across the
banking sector rose by 3.8 percent in March from a year earlier,
while general provisions accelerated by 8.9 percent over the
same time period, according to central bank data.
(Additional reporting by Stanley Carvalho, editing by Louise
Heavens)