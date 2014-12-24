DUBAI Dec 24 The United Arab Emirates central
bank discussed margin lending at a board meeting this week and
ordered that all aspects of the issue be studied, the central
bank said on Wednesday.
In a brief statement describing discussions at the board
meeting, the central bank did not elaborate on how the study
would be conducted or what action might be taken in response.
The Dubai stock index has swung wildly this year,
soaring as much as 60 percent and then giving up all those gains
at one stage. Leveraged buying of stocks through margin trading
at brokerages has sometimes fuelled speculative buying, fund
managers believe.
Last week, the UAE's Securities and Commodities Authority
urged brokerages extending margin trading services to obey
regulations and sell clients' shares if shortages in their
accounts were not filled on time.
Earlier this month, a central bank official said the bank
was looking at proposals for new rules covering commercial bank
lending against shares.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Alison Williams)