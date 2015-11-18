Nov 18 The United Arab Emirates central bank's foreign assets rose 3.9 percent from a year earlier to 285.5 billion dirhams ($77.8 billion) in October, official data showed on Wednesday. UAE C.BANK FOREIGN CURRENCY ASSETS 10/15 09/15 10/14 bln dirhams 285.5 267.1 274.9 deposits 154.0 156.4 125.9 foreign securities 127.3 107.1 141.8 NOTE. Data as of the end of the period. Starting in June, the central bank revised the figures and recalculated historical data to exclude Dubai government bonds denominated in foreign currency. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by John Stonestreet)