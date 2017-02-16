DUBAI Feb 16 The Central Bank of the United
Arab Emirates has issued draft rules aimed at getting banks to
lend more to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) after
some lenders had cut their exposure to such companies or raised
their charges.
Some banks have had to make huge provisions in the past 18
months against bad debt, much of it relating to SMEs, which
account for around 60 percent of UAE's gross domestic product.
To guard against further defaults, some banks raised lending
fees to the sector or withdrew from lending to such companies
altogether.
In a draft regulation seen by Reuters and circulated to
banks in recent weeks via the UAE Banks Federation (UBF), the
banking industry group, the regulator said all banks had to have
a dedicated unit in place for SME lending, steered by an SME
lending strategy and policy.
It added that banks should have set targets and limits for
SME lending and would be encouraged to support UAE national
entrepreneurs. Banks would have to provide an explanation to the
central bank in cases where lending to SMEs falls below their
target.
Under the proposed new rules banks should not impose
"unreasonable collateral requirements" in return for lending and
should provide borrowers with explanations in cases where they
refuse to lend to the sector or withdraw credit.
No one at the central bank was immediately available for
comment.
A sluggish economy combined with low prices for oil and
other commodities and a strong dollar pushed up problems for
some SMEs, especially traders, prompting some to flee the
country and their debts.
The dislocation in the lending market has risked undermining
a push by the government to support SMEs and raise their
contribution to GDP to 70 percent by 2021.
In return for supporting such companies, the proposed
regulations would allow banks to lower the amount of
risk-weighted assets they hold, a move that could free up
capital.
The central bank will consult with the banks via the UBF on
the draft rules before a final version is enacted, said a source
familiar with the matter.
(Additional reporting by Stanley Carvalho in Abu Dhabi; Editing
by Greg Mahlich)