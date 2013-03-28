DUBAI, March 28 The United Arab Emirates central
bank has given initial approval to a proposal by the country's
commercial banks on setting limits for residential mortgage
loans, Al Khaleej newspaper quoted an unnamed banking source as
saying on Thursday.
"The central bank informed banks of its initial approval
during a large-scale meeting with chief executives in Abu Dhabi
that went on for nearly three hours," the paper quoted the
source as saying.
"The (central bank) seeks the public interest and will
complete the draft law soon."
Last month, the local banking association proposed that
lending for first homes be capped at 80 percent of the home's
value for UAE nationals and 75 percent for expatriates. Ratios
for subsequent homes would be 65 percent for UAE nationals and
60 percent for expatriates.
Central bank officials could not immediately be contacted
for comment on the newspaper report.
(Reporting by Mahmoud Habboush; Editing by Andrew Torchia)