MANAMA, March 13 The United Arab Emirates
central bank must act this year to push forward previously
issued rules and policies, a senior central bank official said
on Wednesday.
Three times over the past year, the central bank has imposed
regulations to limit risk at UAE commercial banks, but then
backed off from enforcing them after complaints from the banks.
In January, it said it would not enforce curbs on
residential mortgage loans as a proportion of property values
that it had set three weeks earlier. Last year it announced
rules limiting banks' exposure to state-linked borrowers, and
rules requiring them to hold a certain ratio of their assets in
the form of liquid instruments; both initiatives were suspended
in December after discussions with banks.
But Saeed Abdulla Al Hamiz, assistant central bank governor
for banking supervision, said on Wednesday that the central bank
needed to move ahead with its regulation.
"For all policies issued, this year we must take action," he
said on the sidelines of a regional central bankers' meeting in
Bahrain.
Hamiz said the central bank was still discussing the rule on
exposure to state debt with commercial banks: "We are discussing
it with the industry and we will see. I think it is important
that we do not delay it."
Asked whether debt exposure rules and the mortgage caps
might be implemented by the end of the year, he replied: "I
think sooner for all issues. Actually we are doing it now. We
are discussing it. Now within the central bank and soon with the
banks."