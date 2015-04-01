DUBAI, April 1 The United Arab Emirates has
issued a long-awaited companies law that loosens rules covering
stock market flotations and aims to attract more investment by
moving corporate regulation closer to international standards.
Officials had discussed the law for at least six years and
it went through multiple drafts as the Arab world's
second-biggest economy balanced its desire to attract more
foreign capital with protecting local business interests.
The law reduces the minimum "free float" of shares in
company flotations on the UAE's two main stock markets to 30
percent from 55 percent, aiming to encourage company owners to
go public, state news agency WAM reported on Wednesday.
Previously, they could only sell less than 55 percent of
their firms if they had obtained a waiver from regulators or by
listing on the smaller NASDAQ Dubai.
Company owners will also for the first time be able to carry
out floats by selling existing shares, rather than by issuing
new equity. And flotation prices will be allowed to be set by
book-building, or obtaining indicative bids from fund managers,
rather than through a fixed-price evaluation method.
The new law also contains dozens of articles seeking to make
limited liability and joint stock firms simpler to manage and
more attractive to investors, while strengthening corporate
governance in areas such as company loans to directors.
A late draft of the law seen by Reuters last year provided
for companies' documentation to be made publicly available, a
step towards a more transparent corporate environment. WAM did
not say whether this provision was included in the final version
of the law.
The law is less radical than some had hoped. Foreigners
generally cannot own more than 49 percent of any UAE company,
unless it is incorporated in a special "free zone". Officials
had at one stage intended to use the companies law to ease that
rule, but the reform was scrapped under political pressure.
Earlier this week, however, economy minister Sultan bin
Saeed al-Mansouri said the UAE was at an advanced stage of
drafting a foreign investment law that would allow 100 percent
foreign ownership of businesses in some sectors.
He did not specify the sectors or say when the law might be
passed.
