DUBAI, April 11 Coutts, the private banking arm
of Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc, has hired Michael
Dismorr, previously with Deutsche Bank, as a managing
director for its expanding Middle Eastern operations, the
private bank said on Thursday.
Dismorr, who will be based in Dubai's tax-free financial
center, was previously the regional head of Deutsche Bank's
business of advising its key clients and a chairman of the
German lender's Middle East advisory board.
He will report to Amir Sadr, co-head of Middle Eastern
business for Coutts, Coutts said in a statement. Global private
banks have flocked to the region lured by the its growing ranks
of millionaires.
Coutts, which has offices in Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the
United Arab Emirates, has hired 20 bankers for its Middle East
business and plans to hire another 11 this year, Sadr told a
news conference in February.
The Middle East and Africa wealth management sector grew 8.6
percent in 2010 and overall assets under management could grow
to $6.7 trillion by 2015 helped by high oil prices, a study by
the Boston Consulting Group in June last year showed.