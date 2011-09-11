BRIEF-Neptune raises 10 bln won in private placement
* Says it raised 10 billion won in private placement of 6.0 million shares of the company
Sept 11 The United Arab Emirates' bank lending growth eased to a four-month low of 2.6 percent year-on-year at the end of July from 3.0 percent in the previous month, the Gulf country's central bank data showed on Sunday.
UAE BANK LOANS & ADVANCES END-JULY 11 END-JUNE 11 END-JULY 10 bln dirhams 1052.0 1056.4 1025.5 pct change yr/yr 2.6 3.0 1.8 NOTE: Net of interest in suspense,specific provisions and general provisions. ($1=3.673 UAE Dirhams) (Reporting by Martin Dokoupil; Editing by Dinesh Nair)
WELLINGTON, Feb 8 The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will undertake a cost-benefit analysis of imposing debt-to-income (DTI) limits aimed at cooling down a red-hot housing market, New Zealand's finance minister said on Wednesday, though it is unlikely DTI measures will be used this year. The RBNZ has been lobbying the government for months to get permission to add DTIs to its macroprudential arsenal to combat the country's "excessive" house price growth in a low interest rate
* Fitch: Japanese 'mega' banks facing multiple growth headwinds